Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Nomination ceremony results







The Nomination Ceremony has happened within the Big Brother 23 house and, to the surprise of no one, there was chaos. This has been one of the craziest two days we’ve seen for any season of the show, and we have a hard time even knowing for sure who was going on the block before this started.

There was only one thing we were sure of in the end: There would be some blowback after the fact.

Right before the nomination ceremony, it looked as though Frenchie was going to be putting Alyssa on the block — mostly because she was close to Christian. As a matter of fact, a lot of Frenchie’s actions seemed to boil over from Christian winning the Wildcard Competition yesterday. It completely spoiled his plans and he was unable to do some of what he wanted. Derek X. therefore became his target, but he didn’t want to nominate him outright.

After nominations, it was confirmed that Kyland and Alyssa were up. So yea … this season is REALLY messy. Also, his backdoor target has shifted from Derek X. over to Travis now, but there’s no guarantee that he will even go on the block! At this point, there may be a lot of people unwilling to use the Veto just out of pure confusion for what Frenchie is going to do. This is going to be one heck of a crazy next 24 hours, so prepare accordingly.

