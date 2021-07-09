Atypical season 5: Why isn’t it being renewed at Netflix?







We should kick this article off with the bad news: There won’t be an Atypical season 5 at Netflix. We wish that more was coming but alas, that is not going to be the case.

So what happened here? Why isn’t the comedy going to be coming back? This wasn’t some spur-of-the-moment decision; instead, this end has been in the works for quite some time. back when the season 4 renewal was first confirmed, it was announced way back then that this would be the final season. With that, Netflix gave the writers and producers time to come up with a fitting end to this story. We know that they have canceled shows out of the blue before — we’re still bitter about Santa Clarita Diet — but that wasn’t the case here.

Are we guaranteeing that there is going to be a satisfying ending for all here? No, but it’s an ending nonetheless.

As for whether or not an Atypical season 5 is still possible down the road, we don’t want to say anything here that would spoil the end of the show. Yet, in general terms we’ll say that in this era, almost any series can be revived at any time. It’s not something that we’d count on, but it’s hard to completely close the door on much of anything. Heck, we’ve seen shows get rebooted that have no business coming back at all! (Of course, there are also a ton of series that deserve a second life but never get one.)

If there is any advice we would hand down within this piece, it’s to enjoy Atypical as we’ve had it over the past four seasons. In terms of Netflix scripted shows, that’s a really good life on TV! There’s absolutely nothing to be ashamed of there in the least.

