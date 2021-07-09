Making It season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ALL of the holidays!







As you prepare for Making It season 3 episode 4 airing on NBC next week, it’s okay to feel a little bit down. We lost Kaviya from the show! She was such a fun personality and seemed so grateful to be the part of the whole experience.

Yet, and as the old saying goes, the show must go on. You’ll see a lot of that happen next week with a series of challenges set all around holidays. Fingers crossed, this is as fun and as wild as we would hope for it to be! Sure, it may be a little bit weird thinking about Halloween in July, but aren’t there already Christmas-in-July sales out there? By that logic, it’s really not that strange at all!

Below, we’ve got the full Making It season 3 episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to precisely what you can expect next:

07/15/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Nick and Amy celebrate the holidays with the Makers. Everyone must create a handmade Halloween costume that incorporates an optical illusion. For the Master Craft, Makers decorate an ordinary fireplace mantel using their favorite holiday as inspiration. TV-PG

By the time we get to the end of this episode, we more than expect the field to be narrowed again — not that we want that, but it’s just an inevitability with this show. One of the things we’re hoping for with the Master Craft is that everyone comes up with their own holiday to properly celebrate — we know that Christmas is going to be a fan favorite, but why not give Thanksgiving some love? What about Valentine’s Day and the celebration of love that it brings?

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Making It right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Making It season 3 episode 4?

Who are you rooting for out of the remaining makers? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







