grown-ish season 4 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Zoey, Aaron?







After tonight’s premiere, do you want to know what lies ahead on grown-ish season 4 episode 2? For starters, we’re staying in Mexico for a little while longer — and that could allow some relationships to heat up! This is what often happens when you’re outside of your typical bubble — you don’t have a lot of the same distractions. Maybe some issues could be hidden previously, but it’s certainly not that way anymore. Zoey and Aaron could find themselves facing some problems related to that — or, some external forces while out on the town could collide with them.

Below, we have the grown-ish season 4 episode 2 synopsis with some additional insight all about what lies ahead:

While in Mexico, Zoey and Aaron find themselves in trouble following their first night out as a couple. Ana debates with Jazz about Javi and the status of their relationship. Doug and Luca continue on their excursion with two local ladies.

One of the things that we’re the most curious about in season 4 is this: We’re gearing up for what could be senior year for a number of these characters. Is there a pressure to give this story a sense of finality? Will there be a proper endgame? There’s no indication at present that this is the final season, so it puts the writers in an awkward position. We don’t think you want to leave Zoey in an uncomfortable place at the end of the season; yet, you also want there to be more story possibilities for down the road.

It is a long season; hopefully, there will be more clarity when it comes to all of this by the time we reach the very end of it.

