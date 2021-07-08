Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Episode 16, 17 spoilers







Is Walker new tonight on The CW? If you find yourself interested in getting an answer to that, we’re happy to oblige within! To go along with that, we’re also happy to hand over another dose of scoop — there’s a lot to be excited for!

First things first, though, we do have to share some of the bad news: There is no new episode of Walker on the air tonight. At least the silver lining is that the show is back before too long! New episodes are poised to resume in one week’s time and through “Bad Apples” and also “Dig,” there’s a lot to look forward to. Think in terms of some timely stories, but also some intense situations that could put Walker and Micki both in a little bit of danger.

We’ve got details on both of these episodes below; feast your eyes on it accordingly…

Episode 16, “Bad Apples” – CAPTAIN JAMES TAKES ON A CROOKED COP – Captain James (Coby Bell) leads Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and the team into a drug bust with a dirty cop, Officer Campbell (guest star Jesse Bush) at the center. However, after Campbell is inexplicably set free, the cop targets the Captain’s son, DJ (guest star Joshua Brockington), in retaliation. Walker (Jared Padalecki) gives Trey (Jeff Pierre) advice on his future. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#116). Original airdate 7/15/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Episode 17, “Dig” – “SUPERNATURAL’S” RICHARD SPEIGHT JR. DIRECTS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigate a bomb threat at the school that targeted Liam (Keegan Allen) and Stan (guest star Jeffrey Nordling). Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) plan a vow renewal, and Trey’s (Jeff Pierre) mother (guest star Schelle Purcell) comes for a visit. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#117). Original airdate 7/22/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Based on the promo for episode 16, Walker is going to be facing a key decision: Is he going to go back to the rangers? If so, what does that look like? There’s only a handful of episodes left and we have to assume that eventually, a lot of this will build towards a big finale.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Walker right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker moving forward?

Are you bummed that there is no new episode of the show tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there’s more news coming you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







