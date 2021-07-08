Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS with episode 2? Schedule notes







Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS? Given that there are new episodes coming this season on Thursdays, it’s fair to expect it.

However, at least for this week there is an exception. The network is giving production a little time to ease into the season, and this is also not a situation where there is an eviction happening straight out of the gate. With that in mind, there is no new installment coming on the network tonight.

Have you watched our most-recent Big Brother 23 episode review yet? Then be sure to check that out below! Once you do that here, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are live-feed updates coming multiple times a day and you don’t want to miss them.

So when can you see the show back on the network instead? Think Sunday, which is where you will see the introduction of a brand-new competition in the Wildcard. This is one where the winner can guarantee safety for themselves, but there are some other consequences and/or punishments that could come out of it. This is a season of risks and rewards, and there’s a good chance that we could see more of that play out with this. Sunday will also have nominations, which still have not happened on the live feeds as of yet. (There’s no word on if they will be later today or tomorrow as of this writing.)

Meanwhile , Wednesday’s show will contain the Power of Veto Competition, and then Thursday will be the first eviction of the season — nobody wants to be the first one out, but at least this season everyone is getting some good facetime on the feeds! Things could be SO much worse…

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Big Brother right now, including more live-feed updates

What do you want to see on Big Brother 23 this week, especially with Frenchie as Head of Household?

Do you wish that the show was on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







