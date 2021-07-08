Generation season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?







Following tonight’s big finale, can we expect a Generation season 2 renewal at HBO Max? Or, is it more likely the show gets canceled? As you would imagine, we have a few different things to talk through within this piece.

The first thing to mention here, though, is where things stand at present: Nothing is 100% official as of yet. Typically, HBO Max (like many other streaming services out there) likes to take a few weeks before figuring out whether or not to bring a show back; this could very well prove to be the case here.

If there is a cause for hope, it starts with how many episodes the first season had in the first place; it was broken up into chunks due to the health crisis, but it had a chase to really make a foothold with some viewers. It explores being young and wrestling with identity and sexuality in a difficult era; there are few shows out there that we would consider to be more timely than this one.

One other thing that should work in the show’s favor is the simple fact that HBO Max is still (reasonably) new, and through that they should try their best to cultivate some of the new properties that they have. With both this and their revival of Gossip Girl, they have a real opportunity here to capture a huge chunk of the younger demographic out there.

If there is a season 2 of Generation down the road, it’s our expectation that we will see it premiere at some point in the spring/summer of next year. With the state of the health crisis now in a slightly better place, it should be easier for things to progress forward in terms of production. Remember to watch season 1 all the way through! It’s the best way everyone can help individually to get the show back.

