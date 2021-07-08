Bachelor in Paradise 2021 cast reveal! Grocery Store Joe, Ivan Hall, more







Today ABC unveiled the full Bachelor in Paradise 2021 cast and, to the surprise of no one, it’s full of familiar faces! This show will be coming up next month, and you’ll see contestants primarily from Peter Weber, Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams, Matt James, and Katie Thurston’s seasons trying to find love!

One thing we should note from the start here is that this is not the full cast — as is often the case with most seasons of this show.

Without further ado, let’s get into the cast now…

Joe Amabile a.k.a. Grocery Store Joe – He’s back! He and Kendall Long were together for a long time, but unfortunately, their relationship did not work out. He’s one of the few from an earlier season.

Kenny Braasch – He was a part of Clare & Tayshia’s season, but not the most memorable contestant.

Serena Chew – We remember her best from fighting with Katie Thurston on Matt’s season.

Jessenia Cruz – She made it fairly far on Matt’s season, but never quite felt like she was going to get the final rose.

Noah Erb – Perhaps most famous for fighting with Bennett on Tayshia’s season, and also for shaving his mustache.

Maurissa Gunn – Who? She was eliminated early on Peter Weber’s season, but there always tends to be an early exit on this show.

Ivan Hall – He was a fan favorite on Clare and Tayshia’s season, and came rather close to getting the final rose.

Tahzjuan Hawkins – We remember her best from her last appearance in Paradise, where she freaked out under the conditions.

Abigail Heringer – Her story made her a fan favorite on Matt’s season.

Deandra Kanu – She wasn’t the most memorable person on Peter’s season, but she made it fairly far.

Victoria Larson – Best known as the “Queen” from Matt’s season — she also has blonde hair now. Her being part of the cast should be a surprise to no one.

Tammy Ly – She was bold and outspoken on Peter’s season, so how will she end up being this go-around?

Brendan Morais – He left Tayshia’s season at the final four on his own accord, thinking that he wasn’t quite ready. We know that he was close to Pieper from Matt’s season before going into Paradise.

Natasha Parker – A really fun addition from Peter’s season, and someone we’re excited to see.

Victoria Paul – The less controversial Victoria from Peter’s season.

Mari Pepin-Solis – Arguably one of Matt’s contestants that we deserved to know more about. That’s why we’re glad she is on the show now!

Serena Pitt – She made it all the way to hometown dates on Matt’s season, and we thought for a while she was a final-rose contender.

Karl Smith – Seriously? He’s on after that exit on Katie’s season?

Kelsey Weier – Admittedly, we remember her best from spilling champagne on herself in Peter’s season.

What do you think about the Bachelor in Paradise 2021 cast?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

