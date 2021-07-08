Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: The first update; who is struggling?







Tonight, the Big Brother 23 live feeds turned on for the first time — how could you not be excited about that? It feels like a fun season already based on the cast.

Oh, and did we mention that we already have our first Head of Household? Frenchie is in power and with that, we’ll have to wait and see just what he chooses to do. We just hope that we can get some sense of where his head is at tonight…

The first thing we noticed when the feeds came back were that Alyssa has a clear case of the night-one jitters. She’s feeling sick and clearly dealing with a lot of anxiety that comes with being in the house. It happens to at least one houseguest almost every season; we just don’t always see it on the live feeds. Tiffany and Xavier are already doing their best to take care of her; Tiffany isn’t even on her team! That just shows the sort of person she is.

Frenchie wasted no time at all cementing one of his first alliances outside of his alliance with Tiffany, who got enough time away from Alyssa to agree with what he was saying. They are two of the older houseguests this season and with that, they gotta stay together. He’s also clearly close to his teammates Derek F. and Azah, so this could be a pact that lasts for a little while. (He also said that he doesn’t want a repeat of Big Brother 21, so cheers to that!)

