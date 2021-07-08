MasterChef Legends episode 7 spoilers: Nancy Silverton and pasta!







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on MasterChef Legends episode 7? Well, another big name is coming in Nancy Silverton. She’s a huge name in the culinary community, and it makes sense that she would come into the kitchen with an enormous challenge for the remaining home cooks: Testing them to make the perfect fresh pasta.

As someone who has tried this here and there in the past, here’s what we can tell you: It’s not easy. At all. You have to get the right thickness, the right cut, and then the right ingredients. There’s a baking element to it thanks to the combination, but then there’s also making the technique. That’s without even mentioning the fact that you need some sort of sauce to make it sing further.

The MasterChef Legends episode 7 synopsis doesn’t give away too much more, but it does make it clear how important this challenge will be:

Michelin Star chef Nancy Silverton challenges the home cooks with a fresh pasta challenge.

For those wondering who is turning up down the road, episode 8 is going to feature another acclaimed chef in Jonathan Waxman, who will be bringing with him a new mystery box challenge. We’re always going to be down to see those! Where this show really shines is in allowing some of these contestants to be creative.

Beyond the actual competition, one of the things we’re hoping to see is a big change when it comes to the show’s ratings. So far, viewership this season is down a good 18% in the 18-49 demographic. Is that a mere consequence of the pandemic taking the show off the air last year? It could be that, or just changes when it comes to viewing habits as a whole.

