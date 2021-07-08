Siesta Key season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Can Chloe help Juliette, Kelsey?







Want to get a sense of what’s next on Siesta Key season 4 episode 9? This is an episode that could be all about conflict resolution. After all, Chloe is coming back! With that, she has a very specific goal of wanting to help. Whether or not she is able to, however, is a totally different story. There are some pretty big wounds there between Juliette and Kelsey, and they have been there for quite some time. Turning things around at this point is not going to be an altogether easy feat.

For a few more details now as to what to expect, just take a look at the full Siesta Key season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

Chloe returns and wants to fix the problems between Juliette and Kelsey. Brandon has to figure out how to juggle his responsibilities and his new relationship with Jordana. Madisson has big wedding news to share with her family.

As you can see just from reading that alone, we’re not entering an episode where everything is about drama. There are a few lighthearted moments coming, as well! Brandon’s going to need to figure out some things with his life, and we hope that Madisson ends up having quite a bit to celebrate here.

In general, we do want to see things shift between Juliette and Kelsey. It does feel like we’ve been in the same place a little bit too long with the two of them. Our hope is to see this show evolve, and we know that it’s hard sometimes given that so much of the season has been isolated from the world.

No matter what happens, just remember this: There’s a lot of chaos still to come! We’re not at the end of the season just yet…

