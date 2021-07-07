In the Dark season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Safe and Sound’







When you see the title for In the Dark season 3 episode 4 airing on The CW next week, it may be rather easy to think that everything is getting better.

However, is that really the case? The answer here is a “not so much.” While this episode is entitled “Safe and Sound,” that’s not something Murphy will be at the start of the hour. She’s been on the run for the bulk of the season and for the time being, that’s still where she is. Maybe this is a sign that she is nearing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re only four episodes in! How could the character be out of the woods at this point? Of course, it’s possible that one problem could be solved and some other big ones could begin.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, we highly suggest that you check out the full In the Dark season 3 episode 4 synopsis:

OUT OF THE FRYING PAN – With Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) still on the run, Josiah (Maurie Compte) enlists Darnell (Keston John) to try and track her down. Also Starring Brook Markham, Morgan Krantz and Theo Bhat. Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow & Malarie Howard (304). Original airdate 7/14/2021

As we do continue to move forward this season, there remains a little bit of good news — the show is actually performing better in the demo than it was in season 2! Are viewers starting to catch onto it a little bit more? We’re thinking that’s a part of the case here; of course, to go along with that we also think that airing after Kung Fu, a strong show at The CW right now, is helping. It’s a shame that show is getting close to the end of its season while it’s on such a good roll!

