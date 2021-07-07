Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight? Filming talk







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about its fellow timeslot companions Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD? We have a few different things to get to within this piece, just as you would expect.

The first order of business here, though, is getting the bad news out of the way — unfortunately, there is no new episode of any of the shows on the air. We’re still in the midst of a really long hiatus for all three shows, and there is no clearly-defined premiere date as of yet. Odds are, we’re going to have a chance to see them all come back in late September, and at some point during the month, we’ll get news on the first promo and some other details on what lies ahead.

So what is the big news that will come out this month? Think in terms of the start of production! Filming for these shows will arrive before too long and, of course, we’re excited to dive a little bit more into what Wolf Films decides to share. With Chicago Med in particular, we’re sure that some big news is going to surface as we start hearing who is cast in a number of key roles. With both Natalie and April gone, the hospital is going to need to move forward with some fresh faces.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD remain still one of the most-important franchises at NBC. While they’re trying to emulate something similar with Law & Order: For the Defense, SVU, and Organized Crime, we still don’t have a clear indication that is going to work. It may take some time in order to figure that out. (We still humorously like to think about the idea of a six-part crossover event.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! After you do that, be sure to stick around to get all sorts of other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







