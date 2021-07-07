Big Brother 23 premiere preview: What to expect with cast, move-in, HoH







Are you ready for the Big Brother 23 premiere to be here? It’s set to air on CBS in just a matter of hours now, and there is a lot that the network will cram in.

The first thing we want to point out to you is that this is a live move-in premiere, something similar to what we had last year with All-Stars. You will meet all of the houseguests and from there, you will see them meet each other! Soon after that, though, we’ll see the formation of Team Captains: Something that will be huge for the first four weeks of the season.

For those who have not heard, these four teams will comprise of two men and two women, and the captains will compete for the first HoH! That person will have power to keep their whole team safe, but will also receive a tantalizing offer from Julie Chen — risks and rewards are a big part of what makes this season what it is. Hopefully tonight, you will see at least a lot of this play out and we’ll have an opportunity to learn what these teams look like.

For more in terms of game strategy, you’ll have to wait until the next show on Sunday. The truth here is that there’s only so much time in the 90-minute premiere and there probably won’t be opportunities for anyone to form alliances. For that, we’ll be checking in on the live feeds later and be sure to offer up some updates.

Big risks, big rewards, and the biggest cash prize in Big Brother history! 🤩 💸 Here's an exclusive look at tonight's #BB23 premiere. Make sure to watch starting at 8/7c on @cbs! pic.twitter.com/2PJpHTzKt3 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 7, 2021

