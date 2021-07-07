Claws season 4 premiere date: When can we expect it now?







If you are eagerly awaiting news on a Claws season 4 premiere date, we more than understand at this point. It’s been almost two years now since the TNT show was on the air and that’s a long time to wait — especially since we know already that season 4 will be the final one.

So are we getting any closer to more news? Well, the answer to that is complicated, not that this should surprise you. According to a report from TVLine, we are going to get new episodes of the show this year, most likely — but it will be closer to the end of it. TNT is currently targeting a Q4 release, which to us probably means somewhere along the lines of November.

Is the network going to have to do something to remind fans what happened in season 3? Probably. It’s hard for people to remember what they had for breakfast sometimes, let alone what happened on a show that last aired in the summer of 2019. Claws has been off the radar for a lot of people for some time, which is rather a shame given how fun and off-the-wall crazy it can be. It is anchored by great performances, and we do think that tonally, there’s nothing else out there like it. That’s why it is such a shame that we are nearing the end of the road.

For those out there who are wondering, the global health crisis does play very much into the reasoning why Claws has been off the air for so long. It was one of those shows that was just heating up at the time production shut down and in the aftermath of that, they’ve had to adjust schedules and make sure it is safe to return to work. As you would imagine, this has been quite the balancing act for the full cast and crew.

