I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 3: Is it renewed?







Following the premiere of the second season today, can you expect an I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson season 3 at Netflix? Or, is it more likely that the sketch show ends up being canceled? As you would imagine, we do have a few things worth talking through in this piece.

The first thing we should dive into here are the facts: For the time being, there is no official renewal for I Think You Should Leave. While we think this is something a lot of people out there would want, we’ve been around the block enough to know there are no guarantees. Netflix has a tendency to cancel a lot of shows fairly early on in their run — just remember that they canceled a handful of shows just last week!

One of things that this show has going for it is positive reviews from a good many critics out there — after his short stint as a Saturday Night Live cast member, it would have been easy to write Robinson off. Yet, he’s found a way to flourish just like many other short-term cast members have. His show is weird and experimental at times, but also biting and incredibly funny. Sketch comedy beyond SNL is often an under-appreciated art form, and we’re not even sure Netflix knows just how much of a potential hit that they have here with more exposure.

We should get a sense of an I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson season 3 at some point a little later this year. It’s going to depend on a few different factors — it’s not just total viewership. Instead, it’s also how many viewers watch the show from start to finish and the buzz it is building around Netflix’s subscriber base. Is this a program that is actually causing people to stick around on the streaming service?

Let’s just cross our fingers now and hope for good news…

Do you want to see a I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson season 3 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

