Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Not Our Daughters’







Curious to learn a little more about Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 4? Next week’s episode is a little more grounded than what we’ve seen so far. In what way? We’re a few episodes into the season now, and because of that the characters are in more of a firm place.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay safe and secure for long — after all, the biggest issue entering this hour is the sudden presence of anti-witch sentiment. You have to expect that this will play a huge role not only in “Not Our Daughters,” but much of the rest of the season.

To get a few more details right now, we suggest that you take a look at the Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Anti-witch sentiment boils over as the Unit defends the first witch testing center at its grand opening. Anacostia and Scylla go undercover to follow the Camarilla.

Want to know what’s coming up beyond this episode? Let’s just say that episode 5 is going to have a rather big storyline at its core: Think in terms of the unit competing for the chance to “commune with the dead.” That may sound creepy, but isn’t that exactly what you’d expect with a show that is all about witchcraft?

In the end, remember to either watch this show live or via your DVR as soon as possible. We can never be altogether certain that a Freeform series is going to be coming back for a season 3; nothing is a guarantee! We just have to enjoy having Motherland: Fort Salem for however long that it’s here and hope that plenty of other viewers feel the same.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 4?

What part of the story at present excites you the most? Be sure to share some of your thoughts right away in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Freeform.)

