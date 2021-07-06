When Calls the Heart season 9: Should we expect some new faces?







We know that When Calls the Heart season 9 is set to arrive on Hallmark Channel either on Christmas Day or in the new year. For a lot of longtime fans, we know that familiarity is one of the things that the show loves the most — you want to see a lot of your favorite characters and a number of the same relationships.

So while most things do stay the same in Hope Valley year in and year out, there are some things that slowly change. Some characters leave, while others find their way to the community. We saw this last season with the addition of the Canfields! At present, it feels easy to assume that at least one new face will turn up in this world, especially when we don’t even know if Carson and/or Henry are coming back. (Can we get some confirmation on that before too long?)

What sort of new face would we like to see in Hope Valley? To us, it’d be most interesting to see someone a little bit jaded and mistrusting of others — someone who has to warm up to the community. The capacity of these characters to care for others is a cornerstone of this story. We have to imagine that this will continue to amplified and important to everything that you get to see here. These are characters who could warm the hearts of any cynical newcomer.

If there is a new face on When Calls the Heart season 9, we imagine that casting news will be announced at some point over the late summer/early fall. While the writers keep some major story spoilers at bay, Hallmark is typically happy to announce new faces in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

Be sure to let us know your thoughts about new faces in the comments! Once you take a look at that, remember to stick around — we’re going to have all sorts of other updates during the hiatus! (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







