Big Brother 23: Does makeup artist Whitney Williams stand a chance?







As we look across the entire cast for Big Brother 23, Whitney Williams feels like someone who will face obstacles in the game. Where does she fit in with the group? There are only a handful of parents on the season, and while it seems like she knows the show, it’s hard to classify her a super-fan.

The one thing that Whitney does have in common with some other players is some sort of online following. If you visit her Instagram, you can see that she’s got more than sixteen thousand followers already. It’s not huge compared to other influencers you see on reality TV, but it’s notable. She has some internet savvy, but will that translate to the game?

One of the things we’re most interested in this season is the idea of houseguests playing based on what people will think of them on the outside. It’s one of the more irritating parts of modern BB — we want to see people play hard and take risks, but you see a lot of tentative behavior and “going with the house.” Whitney could be a hardcore player if she wants to be! She’s started her own business, so clearly she’s resilient and knows how to work hard. She’s also active enough to be decent in the competitions. We’re just unsure if she will be focused on her brand in the house, or worried in general that she’d come across as a villain if she makes the wrong move.

Whitney feels, based on her bio alone, like someone coming into Big Brother for the experience of it — she wants to do the competitions and play to the best of her ability. Is that killer instinct really there? That’s the question mark she’s going to need to answer.

Beyond her strategy, Whitney works as a makeup artist in Oregon — she describes herself as “quirky,” but we suppose we’ll be the judge of that, right?

