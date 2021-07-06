Good Trouble season 3 episode 11 spoilers: Callie, Gael’s next move







In just one week Good Trouble season 3 episode 11 is going to be here — can you believe the hiatus is already over? This show will bring some much-needed entertainment to the summer TV schedule, and also new challenges coming in the direction of Callie and Mariana.

For the former, she’s in a situation where she continues to advance her legal career, while also trying to figure out things like etiquette in and around the courtroom. Heck, the promo below makes her wonder whether or not she can be seen getting coffee with the opposition! There are also some big developments between her and Gael, ones that are hinted at slightly in the synopsis for next week’s midseason premiere:

Callie and Gael decide to give their relationship a shot. Meanwhile, Malika is blindsided by Isaac’s news, Alice returns to the comedy program thanks to help from an unexpected source, and Dennis’ return has Davia questioning everything.

So what about Mariana? She has her relationship with Evan, but she’s finding herself in a more precarious position with her personal and professional relationships. Because things are now more out in the open between the two of them, is she going to have to choose being with Evan or supporting the Fight Club girls? They already feel betrayed by her after she’s kept such a secret for so long.

The remainder of this season will likely be filled with more struggles, but can it also be filled with success? The challenge of a show like Good Trouble is that you want it to feel relatable, and struggle is something that so many of us go through. Yet, you also want to see these characters have some wins … without making them have too many, too fast. We hope that season 3 can be the season of serious success for Callie and Mariana; they’ve faced enough professional setbacks at this point.

What do you most want to see on Good Trouble season 3 episode 11 — and beyond that?

