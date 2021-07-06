Big Brother 23 video: Learn more about the cast before the premiere!







We know that everyone was excited about some potential long-form cast interviews before Big Brother 23 premiered. Unfortunately, we’re not sure that this is happening at this point. We’re under 36 hours away from the start of the premiere and still, there isn’t anything more out there.

What we can at least share now, though, is a little more from the houseguests taking part in this season.

In the video below, you can have an opportunity to learn a little bit about everyone taking part in the season — including Claire, who came in at the last minute after Christie tested positive for the virus. We wouldn’t say that anything in here would totally shock you, but this is a great reminder of both the diversity and the personalities that exist within the season. There are some super-fans, some extremely competitive people, and also a few goofballs.

There are a couple of things that really stand out to us based solely on this, though:

1. Why does Britini continue to call herself a “future teacher”? Why not just say she’s a recent college graduate?

2. Xavier talks about how his best friends would describe him as though these friends are his enemies.

3. Derek Frazier is going to be hysterically funny — there is nobody else in the cast like him.

Hopefully, you enjoy this video — and it helps you get prepared for what’s going to be a really fun summer of programming.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Big Brother 23?

Get to know the #BB23 houseguests even better before tomorrow's season premiere! 🤩 Who are you most excited to see in the house this summer? 🌴 pic.twitter.com/BMWiOFtxgM — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 6, 2021

