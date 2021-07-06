The Bachelorette episode 5: Hunter irritates Katie Thurston’s guys; why?







The further we got into The Bachelorette episode 5 on ABC tonight, the more obvious it was that Hunter was getting the villain edit. Without Thomas on the show anymore, the men didn’t have many other places to point their disdain.

Is Hunter anywhere near as dastardly as some of the other dudes we’ve seen on the show over time? In a word, no. We didn’t talk about wanting to be the Bachelor, and he didn’t have bad blood following him from back home. His biggest issue is that he was competitive — too competitive. Many of the moves he made with Katie felt perfectly orchestrated, from the moment he told her about his kids to the part of the cocktail party with the telescope. It was calculated and it started to rub the guys the wrong way.

Have you watched our most-recent The Bachelorette video coverage yet? If not, we highly suggest that you take a look at what we’ve got below! Once you do that, you really need to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are new Bachelor Nation updates coming every Wednesday night; you don’t want to miss them.

We get it that Hunter wants a lot of time with Katie — in the game of love, there are no rules. He’s just cocky; that’s the biggest issue with him. You have to have more nuance than he does; he had the group-date rose going into the end of the episode, but he created some animosity that could stick around.

Who was eliminated?

The show really build up the drama that Tre could be eliminated, especially after how upset he was at Hunter for some of his behavior. Yet, he ended up getting it! Most of the notable guys stayed. Quartney is the only person who had an okay amount of screen time.

Related – Check out more news on The Bachelorette, including details on where things are going from here

What did you think about the drama at the end of The Bachelorette episode 5?

Let us know some of your thoughts in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stay around the site for more news and updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







