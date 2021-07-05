Succession season 3: More filming news, premiere date hopes







Succession season 3 is likely going to be well worth the wait — and that’s a good thing, given how long a wait it is.

For those who are unaware, production has been going on over the past several weeks in Italy — and as of this past week, it continues! There’s no indication as to when filming for the season will wrap as of late, but the cast and crew have been working hard for a significant chunk of the year.

Like so many other shows out there, Succession endured long production delays due to the global health crisis — this series in particular had larger hurdles thanks to a large cast and scenes that often require a lot of people in a fairly enclosed space. They are clearly figuring it out, though, and we hope that HBO will at least announce something soon that indicates that we’re getting a little bit closer to the series coming back!

Because production is still going on, the earliest we could potentially imagine the show coming back is near the end of the year — though an early 2022 launch does also seem feasible. HBO is in a little bit of a quagmire here. Obviously, they would love to have the series back as soon as possible since they understand how important it is to their roster of programming. Yet, they don’t want to rush it; they recognize that if they lose a lot of viewers because season 3 isn’t up to snuff, it’s going to be hard to get them back. They may also still be in a position where they are desperate to eradicate all backlash possible — they’ve been dealing with it ever since the final season of Game of Thrones.

