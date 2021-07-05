New Amsterdam season 4: Ryan Eggold mentions start of filming







New Amsterdam season 4 is not going to be airing on NBC until this fall, but the start of production is a little bit sooner than you’d think.

During last night’s Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, series star Ryan Eggold (Max Goodwin) confirmed that in just one week’s time, the show is going to be back in production on new episodes. It’s an interesting role reversal for the series, given that New Amsterdam was one of the later shows to start production this past year due to the global health crisis. Now, it’s starting production earlier than a lot of other shows out there. This could be to take advantage of more warmer New York City weather, or to just ensure that there are a ton of episodes ready this fall.

After the shortened season 3 run we are totally expecting more in the way of new episodes this time around, and then also big story developments. It’s obvious already that a big chunk of the season 4 premiere is going to revolve around the state of Max and Helen’s relationship after what happened in the finale; all signs point to the writers going full-throttle with it and not holding anything back. Meanwhile, Iggy’s job status is a question after he said that he did not want to treat patients anymore.

Will there be another new character entering the fold? We wouldn’t be shocked given the departure of Dr. Kapoor from the series in season 3. Also, that’s just realistic for the hospital world — while there are some lifers who stay at the hospital for decades, there are others who are a little more nomadic. Having a new character here and there is also good for an injection of energy; it keeps a lot of the other hospital employees on their toes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







