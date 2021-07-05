The Blacklist season 9: What happens to the list itself?







We’ve talked about a number of different subjects related to The Blacklist season 9 already, but one we’ve been fairly quiet about is the list itself. This has long been at the center of the series and yet, with Liz dead questions have to come out about its role in the story.

For most of the series, the driving force of Raymond Reddington’s mission was keeping her safe — that is why there was value in getting those bad people off the streets. Or, sometimes they needed to be allies. Consider it a means to an end. We long felt like the numbers signified how threatening a person was to Reddington — hence, Liz being #1 on the list since there was no way that he would ever kill her in a million years.

Have you watched our video discussion on The Blacklist season 9 potentially being the final one yet? If not, be sure to take a look at that below! Once you take a look, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We are going to have some other discussions there that you don’t want to miss every Friday this off-season.

If the Blacklist itself does continue as a construct in season 9, the first thing the show will need to resolve is Neville Townsend. We long thought that he was #2 on the list and believe he’ll have to be factored in there at some point, even beyond the grace. The premiere could be about his legacy and the problems that could create for Reddington moving forward.

Personally, we do still think there will be Blacklisters and they will continue to be a part of the story — after losing Liz, you’ve already shed one element of what made this familiar to a lot of people out there. We have a hard time thinking that you’ll want to abandon everything else as well. We’re just not sure if they’ll be an every-episode thing and you could see a few more special episodes like “Nachalo” or “The Russian Knot” as the new season progresses.

Remember that per every sign we currently have, The Blacklist season 9 is poised to premiere this fall.

Related – Check out some additional insight all about The Blacklist now and what the future could hold

What do you most want to see happen over the course of The Blacklist season 9?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! After you watch that, remember to stick around to score some further updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







