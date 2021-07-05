All American season 3 episode 18 spoilers: The last before big finale







As we’re approaching All American season 3 episode 18, it’s pretty clear that time is running out on some stories. There is only one episode left after this one! That means there’s going to be a lot of ground to cover, especially coming off of the All American: Homecoming backdoor pilot. Tonight’s episode definitely paves the road for what Simone’s future could look like, even if you won’t see that much more of it until the spinoff series premieres.

For the sake of All American itself, be prepared for an episode next week that is all about characters plotting out their future, and that includes Spencer and Billy trying to ensure the football team keeps going in the right direction.

Below, you can check out the full All American season 3 episode 18 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE – With Jordan and Simone’s big day quickly approaching they start to envision what their new future will look like with the help of Billy and Laura. Spencer and Billy both realize how much pressure the football team is feeling but to their surprise they may have a new ally. Jordan helps Olivia see what has been holding her back making her look at how to balance recovery and romance. Meanwhile, Layla and Coop both find out secrets that helps to explain what has been really going on. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty. (#317). Original airdate 7/12/2021.

The “recovery and romance” part of this does make is wonder if we’re going to have something more for Spencer and Olivia before the season wraps up — we’d certainly want that! If the goal of this show is to continually evolve, we’d love to see a season 4 that puts the two in a place where they can have a slightly more stable relationship.

