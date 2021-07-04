The Boys season 3 premiere date: Is there any chance of it in 2021?







We know that there are a ton of people out there eager for a season 3 premiere date of The Boys — and, of course, that totally makes sense. We’re talking about of the craziest and most-entertaining shows on TV! It’d be bizarre to not be excited about what’s coming.

Alas, it’s also clear that we are going to be waiting for a good while, and for a number of different reasons.

The first thing to take into account regarding a season 3 premiere is that as of right now, The Boys is still filming in the greater Toronto area. They started in the spring, and likely still have months go until they are completely wrapped up. This show took its time coming back mostly due to the global health crisis — this is not an altogether easy show to film in between the stunts and the larger group scenes.

Once production is officially wrapped up, there is some other work that needs to be done — and a good bit of it. This show has a long post-production window due to all of the special effects that are required, and it will be at least several months after the end of filming, at the earliest, until the show could be ready. From our vantage point, it’s hard to imagine The Boys season 3 being ready at any point in 2021, even if it’s fun to think about. The best thing we can probably hope for is some sort of video content about season 3 coming out before the end of the year.

Of course, the people making the final decision on a premiere date are those over at Amazon Prime — in the end, it doesn’t matter all that much what we choose to speculate about. They are ultimately going to be the ones in control.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 3?

