Alas, the first hammer we have to drop here is the hammer of bad news. Because today is the Fourth of July, there is no new episode tonight. Luckily, this is only a brief hiatus given that there’s another episode next week! This is entitled “This Is Gus,” and the promo below signals that we’re going to be for some laughs. We’ve got a sitcom format coming, plus something that looks like a combination of Alf meets Gremlins. There’s also an important story buried somewhere in here also.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, why not go ahead and check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 9 synopsis?

TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED – Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favorite television sitcom, he thinks it’s really a surprise for him. Feeling guilty, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) occupy Behrad by keeping up the ruse by attending a taping of the show while Ava (Jes Macallan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to find the Alien to get the timeline back on track, which proves challenging. Meanwhile, Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior has been a little off, so Sara (Caity Lotz) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) become determined to find out what happened, but Rory gets some unexpected news from his daughter, Lita (guest star (Mina Sundwall.) Matt Ryan also stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Tyrone B. Carter (609). Original airdate 7/11/2021.

The best part of this whole promo may very-well be Nate reading for one of the lines in the sitcom, asking if this is a show on The CW. Don’t we love it when the Legends get meta?

