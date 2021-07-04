CNN’s The Fourth in America start time, lineup, & more!







We know that there are a wide array of different specials airing on Independence Day — what makes CNN’s The Fourth in America stand out?

There are a few things to consider here as you wonder if this should be your go-to for all things July 4 entertainment. First and foremost, this is the first major primetime special on tonight! While NBC’s Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular and PBS’ A Capitol Fourth each start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to have a chance to see this one start at 7:00. That means you have a solid hour in order to give this a chance, and it runs far longer than any other broadcast out there. You’ll get a sense of not only what’s going on on the East Coast, but also all over the country. There are memorable performances, fireworks, symphony orchestras, and a whole lot more. After last year’s scaled-down July 4 festivities due to the global health crisis, things are going to look and feel a little bit different this go-around.

Want to get a few more details about the event? A recent CNN press release should fill you in when it comes to the anchors, performers, and symphonies all taking part:

Celebrate the reopening of America and the 245th anniversary of our nation’s independence with CNN’s Fourth in America Special, including musical performances and firework shows across the nation from 7pmET to 3amET. Join CNN Anchors Dana Bash and Don Lemon for East Coast, South and Midwest coverage, with Victor Blackwell and Ana Cabrera handling coverage for the Western U.S.

CNN’s Fourth in America Special will feature musical performances from The Beach Boys with John Stamos, Bebe Rexha, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, Blues Traveler, Brad Paisley, Chicago, Flo Rida, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, Nelly, REO Speedwagon, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Susanna Hoffs, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Trisha Yearwood and more.

The special will also include ensemble performances by The Harlem Gospel Choir, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by their Principal Conductor, Thomas Wilkins, The United States Air Force Band, The United States Army Field Band, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, United States Navy Band, New York Youth Symphony, as well as music from The Austin Symphony Orchestra, The Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras, Pacific Symphony, The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and San Francisco Symphony.

No matter what you choose to watch tonight or how you go about it, we hope that you have a very happy and safe holiday!

What do you want to see on CNN’s The Fourth in America 2021?

