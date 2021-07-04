A Capitol Fourth 2021: Start time, lineup for PBS – July 4 special







What should you know about A Capitol Fourth 2021 before it airs tonight on PBS? Whether you’re looking for the start time or the official lineup, we’re happy to help you within!

The first thing that’s worth noting is that, similar to what you’ve seen in the past, you are going to have a chance to see this special air tonight. A Capitol Fourth is going to kick off starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and Vanessa Williams is going to serve as the host for the occasion. The essence of this event is very much similar to what you’ve seen in the past — it’s a chance to see fireworks, performances, and also tributes to what has made this country great for so many years.

As of right now, the announced roster of performers include Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Buffett, country singer Alan Jackson, vocal group Pentatonix, the legendary Gladys Knight, Train, Jennifer Nettles, and many more. Just like we’ve seen in years past, the folks at PBS are doing a great job of balancing out different genres and styles — it’s a play to appeal to one of the largest audiences possible.

It’s going to be interesting to see what the interest is in a show like A Capitol Fourth tonight, given the fact that so many may be eager to actually go out and enjoy the July 4 festivities this time around. The health crisis is starting to get better and with that, we’re seeing an easing of a number of people back out into society again. We do think there’s still value in specials like these for people who don’t love the mass crowds of Fourth of July events, or those who like to watch fireworks without all the noise and/or terror that they cause with their four-legged friends.

If this particular special is not your thing, remember that there are also broadcasts airing tonight both on NBC and CNN.

What do you want to see on the upcoming A Capitol Fourth broadcast?

What do you want to see on the upcoming A Capitol Fourth broadcast?

