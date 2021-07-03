Animal Kingdom season 5 photo: What purpose will young Smurf have?







With the premiere of Animal Kingdom season 5 coming to TNT sooner rather than later, isn’t it nice to have another tease of what’s coming?

This time around, we’re taking a look at a brand-new image above that spotlights Leila George as Young Smurf — a character who will be essential to the story that is coming up. The question really comes down to just how that’s going to be.

You know what’s also essential? Making sure that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’re going to be discussing the show in reviews all season and you don’t want to miss them.

It’s a bit commitment that the producers are making to continue to show this version of the character — she exists in her own timeline, after all, and every character you introduce is another addition to the cast. You’re also taking story here away from what’s going on in the present and you know it has to be important.

Ultimately, it is this season for the sake of showing the early days of Smurf’s criminal empire, and how there is even a reason why the Cody Boys are fighting for control of it in the present. Also, we could have a chance to learn more about Pamela this season, otherwise known as the woman Ellen Barkin’s version of the character left her whole estate to. There’s a heck of a lot that will be unpacked, but we think the writers will take their time spelling it all out.

Amidst all of the character-building, we do expect Young Smurf to cause a lot of mayhem — there are some pretty good reasons why the rest of the family takes after her!

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5?

How much do you think the Smurf flashbacks will be incorporated into everything that is going on? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







