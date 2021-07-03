All American season 3 finale spoilers: Should you expect a cliffhanger?







The All American season 3 finale is going to be coming to The CW on Monday, July 19 — and yes, it’s totally fair to expect things to get a little crazy. This is a show where characters have some HUGE decisions to make about their future. Also, there’s that potential for the past to blindside Spencer or another character.

Given that it’s been clear for a while that an All American season 4 is coming (plus that Homecoming spin-off show), we gotta think that there are some surprises lingering around every corner. If there isn’t, we’d almost feel disappointed!

For a few more details of what to expect on the All American season 3 finale, go ahead and check out the synopsis:

SEASON FINALE – Things in Spencer’s life seem to be going right, but everything changes when Billy learns what he has been keeping from him. Jordan and Asher get some unexpected news neither of them were expecting. Coop is excited to go out on tour but is disappointed when no one from her team can accompany her and she gets more than she was anticipating. Meanwhile, Layla grows worried about her friend and is determined to help her. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by John A. Norris. (#318). Original airdate 7/19/2021

Just based on reading all of this it’s our personal expectation that this finale could put a major strain on Billy and Spencer’s relationship — this could be the cliffhanger that we’re left to think about! If not here, we could see something more from Spencer and Olivia, otherwise known as two characters who really need to have more discussions about their relationship.

Because we’re still a couple of episodes out from the finale airing, it’s hard to wager too much more on what’s coming — we all know how quickly things can turn on a dime with this show…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the All American season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news on the show. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







