The Orville season 3: What to consider in potential promo







We know that The Orville season 3 has had a rather long wait attached to it — heck, it’s one of the longest waits we can think of for a show that’s ongoing! In between the move to Hulu, the virus, and the naturally-long production time that the series has, the Seth MacFarlane space series has had an incredibly long journey … and it’s still not entirely over.

Even though production is still ongoing, we don’t think it’s wrong at this point to start raising questions about what a potential promo could look it.

There are a lot of challenges that come with putting together something like this, especially with so secretive a show. What can you give away that won’t spoil any of the plots? Probably just jokes and a few action sequences. Even with those all of the special effects need to be completed, and that could take some time to fully do. You also don’t want to ruin any cameos or special castings that you’ve got locked away in the vault. (The Orville always seems to pull some of that off, right?)

If it were us piecing together the first promo for The Orville season 3, we’d focus on reminding viewers what the show is — or introducing it to people who weren’t aware of the first two seasons years ago. From there, we’d show a few little, non-spoilery nuggets from the first two episodes. They’d at least be the closest to completion at the time that such a preview is out there.

Finally, we’d allow it to be out for at least a couple of months leading into the premiere — it doesn’t even need to have an exact date! So long as it gives us a month that the show is coming back, we’d be happy. We’re fairly confident for now that we’ll see some of the show before the end of 2021 … but given all the delays so far, we don’t want to guarantee even that.

