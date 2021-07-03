Doctor Who season 13: Is all the replacement talk premature?







If you listen to the internet, Doctor Who season 13 is going to be the final one for Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor. Odds are, much of that conversation will turn out to be true. We expect to see a new Doctor down the road … but does that mean we really need to be talking about it already?

Don’t get us wrong — we get why there is so much speculation. We as viewers tend to live in this world where we’re always looking ahead; sometimes, we’re so focused on the future to enjoy the present. That’s why when we watch a show, we’re often thinking of whether or not it will be renewed as opposed to what’s happening on-screen. Casting the next Doctor is SO important; it’s the sort of thing that can crater the show. It’s totally a thing that the BBC and show producers need to nail.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, it’s not something that they need to nail right now. There is still a proper season 13 to enjoy, and that’s without even mentioning the two specials that are supposedly going to happen next year. Those could mark the end of Whittaker’s run and from our vantage point, the time leading up to those is when to discuss the next Doctor a little bit further.

One other thing we’re always fond to point out at this point in the process is simple: The names that you’re hearing are pretty likely not going to be the name selected. The search for the next Doctor is kinda like the search for the next Bond — a lot of names get floated, but the true intentions of producers stay close to the vest. Typically, the serious buzz about the next lead tends to come out a few days before they are actually announced. That’s what we remember most from both Jodie and Peter Capaldi.

