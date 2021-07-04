





Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? If you come into this article looking for an answer, or some scoop on what’s next, we’re happy to help!

Unfortunately, we wish we could help by handing down some news that would excite a lot of people out there — alas, there is no new installment on the air tonight. What gives with that? It’s largely a function of the Fourth of July holiday. While it’s true that Showtime is not dependent on advertising or live+same-day ratings, they do want to ensure that there is attention paid to their shows. The fundamental truth here is that if The Chi was airing this weekend, nobody would be focusing on it. After most people were stuck inside last Independence Day, we gotta think that they are going to be more away from the TV than ever this time around.

At least this isn’t a long hiatus, right? You’re going to have the chance to see more come Sunday, July 11.

Below, you can check out the full The Chi season 4 episode 7 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

Emmett and Tiff explore new things as a couple. Trig tries to counsel Jamal when he reaches his breaking point. Imani takes care of the trap house for good. Kevin journeys to the West Side with a new friend. Papa teaches Jake how to woo his lady. Nina and Dre throw Kiesha an impromptu party.

We only have a handful of installments left to go this season, which is rather mind-blowing when you really think about it! That means there are only so many chances left to see what the future holds for some of these characters before we’re either at another hiatus or the end of the road. Remember that for the time being, there is no official word as to whether or not The Chi season 5 is going to happen.

