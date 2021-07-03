The Blacklist season 9: Should there be a major time jump?







We’ve got the premiere of The Blacklist season 9 coming this fall to NBC, just as we also have questions aplenty as to what the story could look like. The writers have been working on scripts for a good while and all indications suggest that they have a clear plan.

The problem from the outside looking in, however, is pretty simple: Very few people know what this plan actually is. The were no postmortem interviews done on the finale; instead, we’re left with statements from Megan Boone and show creator Jon Bokenkamp about their respective departures from the franchise. We’re left, ultimately, to our own devices to determine how this particular story will push forward.

If you haven’t seen our new video yet about the long-term future of The Blacklist, be sure to watch below! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll be covering the show every Friday all summer long…

With all of this in mind, our #1 question to think about right now is simply this: Will there be some sort of enormous time jump? We’ve see the show do this before (take after Tom Keen’s death), and we could easily see them going this route before. We’ve seen some people talk about the possibility of aging up Agnes — we could see the writers doing this so that she’s a little bit older and capable of understanding her surroundings. However, it’s hard to imagine her running around as an adult. She’s too young, Reddington is too sick, and you’d basically have to apply tons of aging makeup to your cast every day to make that work.

A more realistic outcome entering season 9 is that the writers move the story forward a few months, or at least they do that after the premiere episode. We’ve already seen the immediate aftermath of Reddington mourning the loss of Liz — that was the focus of “Cape May.” We don’t know if they will go that same route again for the sake of keeping the story fresh. We need to see James Spader’s character grieve; yet, we also need to understand his next goal. There is a bit of a balancing act that needs to be done here and we’ll have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

Related – Will a new character enter the world of The Blacklist soon?

Do you think a time jump is needed entering The Blacklist season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates on the way that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







