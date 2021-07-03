Blue Bloods season 12 premiere title: What does it mean?







There is no better way to know that Blue Bloods season 12 is starting up filming soon than having the premiere title! This is something that we’ve gotten from executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor over the past few years, and she’s done it again today.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see that the title of this episode, which she also wrote, is “Hate is Hate.” That’s a pretty strong, pointed way to kick off the season, and we are of course curious immediately to understand its meaning.

We’re all about first reactions here, so let’s go ahead and share where our mind immediately went upon reading this: Equality. “Love is Love” is commonly a phrase associated with same-sex relationships, and this title seems to be somewhat of a veiled reference to the opposite of that. It could be about the Reagans trying to weed out discrimination or taking on people who are trading in some sort of other hateful rhetoric. It could be one of the timelier episodes that we’ve seen the show take on. Of course, there are a million other possibilities as well. It’s hard to read too far into any hour-long episode of TV based solely on just three words.

When it comes to where the story could pick up, the possibilities at the moment feel more or less endless. There was no enormous cliffhanger at the end of season 11, as Joe Hill was safe after an intense operation that looped in most of the Reagans. It was a different sort of finale than we’re used to, and it almost felt like the writers recognized that they needed to wrap up the story, just in case.

What do you think about the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere title?

Do you have any theories as to what it means? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming throughout the offseason and we don’t want you to miss those. (Photo: CBS.)

