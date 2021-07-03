When Calls the Heart season 9: Is work already being done?







When Calls the Heart season 9 is going to start filming this month. Isn’t that a cause of great celebration? There’s a lot to be excited about there, just as it’s also exciting to know that there’s already work being done behind the scenes.

As many of you may be aware, the writers have been at work for a little while now. They have to have some of their ideas planned out far enough in advance so that the cast and crew can better chart out the story. Now that we’re roughly a few weeks away from filming, this is when pre-production gets rolling more and everyone gets set for cameras to officially roll. Doing work in TV is an arduous process for a lot of people, and we certainly think that the health crisis has made it even more so.

We do still expect a number pf pandemic-era restrictions to be present in season 9; however, they won’t be as strict as last season, when the show was among the earlier ones to go back to work. Our hope is that once more there are twelve episodes — or ten episodes plus a Christmas Special. It really comes down to what the producers and the network want to do there.

So where will season 9 pick up? Our assumption is soon after the events of the finale. Given that we waited for so long for Elizabeth to make a decision between Nathan and Lucas, it’d be almost cruel to skip over the entire early part of the relationship. We imagine that we’ll see more of how they get along, function, and think more about the future. Also, we hope along the way Nathan gets to move forward and chart a worthy path of his own in life.

