Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Early season 9 timeline

Let’s begin, though, by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode airing. We wish we weren’t in the midst of some extended summer hiatus, but that doesn’t change the fact that we are. We’re a week and a half removed from one of the most controversial finales in show history, and we know that there are SO many questions out there. Take, for example, whether or not Elizabeth Keen is really dead.

So what is the timeline for getting season 9 on the air? We can understand a lot of people out there starting to wonder already. We know that the process of writing the scripts is currently underway, and that will lead into filming a little bit later this summer. Because production on season 8 ran into early June, we have a hard time thinking they’ll be starting in the next few weeks. It’s the same reason why we don’t think the show will back on NBC until October, at the earliest.

The top priority for the writers is figuring out how to tell the story of Reddington without Liz. What drives him? What pushes so many of these characters moving forward? So much of the story revolved around her, and we imagine that this was the big discussion point both at the end of last season and then also where we are right now.

