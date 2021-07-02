Lovecraft Country season 2 not happening at HBO







Go ahead and consider this one of the most surprising TV stories of the summer: Lovecraft Country season 2 is not going to happen at HBO.

In a statement to Deadline, the network themselves confirmed this news with the following statement:

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country … We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

So why aren’t we getting another season, especially when one felt like a slam dunk? This certainly didn’t have anything to do with performance. The first season proved to be an enormous hit for the network, getting stronger over the course of the first season and generating a lot of positive feedback and awards-show attention. There were also discussions about a season 2, which faced some challenges given that season 1 was based on Matt Ruff’s book. Another season would need to develop more of an original story, and it seems as though the decision to not proceed is a creative and collaborative one as opposed to the show not being successful.

Ultimately, HBO may consider themselves in a spot right now where they don’t need to continue limited series unless they are absolutely confident in the take. There was some blowback to True Detective season 2 after the success of the original, and despite some of its accolades, a good portion of Big Little Lies season 2 felt like it didn’t live up to the hype of the first season. Not renewing this show is more in line with what the network has done with its crime dramas — think Sharp Objects and The Undoing. We know that there have been talks about a Mare of Easttown season 2, but nothing is a sure thing there.

