Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? A look at final season 3 episodes







Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? If you come into this article wondering, we’re here to help — and also share some details on where things are heading the rest of the season!

The first thing we have to do here, though, is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: We’re on hiatus. It’s the final hiatus of the season, but a hiatus nonetheless. The show will return come Friday, July 16, which is one week later than initially planned. Luckily, there is going to be some really exciting stuff when the show returns and the Charmed Ones have to take on the Whispering Evil and its host.

At the bottom of this article, you’ve got the promo for season 3 episode 17, which looks to be one of the more action-packed hours of the season! If that alone doesn’t get you excited, we suggest reading the synopsis:

Season 3 episode 17, “The Storm Before the Calm” – COME TOGETHER – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must confront the Whispering Evil, even though their collective powers may not be strong enough to defeat it. Meanwhile, Macy must face down Abby’s (Poppy Drayton) mother in order to acquire a secret weapon, Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) returns to help Mel from going into labor prematurely, and Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) must save Jordan (Jordan Donica) before he becomes the latest victim of the Tomb of Chaos. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Jeffrey Lieber and Sidney Quashie (#317). Original airdate 7/16/2021

What about beyond that?

The season 3 finale is airing on July 23, and to the surprise of no one, lives of multiple characters will be in jeopardy. Also, it’s clear from the description alone that the Whispering Evil is not gone from this world yet.

Season 3 episode 18, “I Dreamed a Dream…” – SEASON FINALE – In the thrilling season finale of Charmed, when an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on the brink of death, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell sending The Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry (Rupert Evans) asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) to help him do the unthinkable. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by co-showrunners Liz Kruger & Craig Shapiro (#318). Original airdate 7/23/2021

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Charmed right away

What do you want to see when it comes to Charmed season 3 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







