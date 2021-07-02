Emergency Call season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?







Following tonight’s finale over on ABC, can you expect an Emergency Call season 2 renewal? Is that something to realistically hope for? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to break down within this piece!

For the time being, though, let’s start off with where things are right now: For the time being, there is no confirmed season 2 for the docuseries hosted by Luke Wilson. With that being said, we feel like there’s a reasonable chance that it could come back. Despite limited promotion, this show about 9-1-1 responders ended up drawing a reasonable audience — think in terms of a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 4 million live viewers a week. Its ratings were not seemingly hurt all that much by a super-long hiatus that happened between its fall and summer episodes, and that should give ABC some more confidence moving forward.

Ultimately, the future for Emergency Call on ABC could be as a show that shows up in a pinch and provides a little bit of support at a time when they need a little more programming. It’s also the sort of show that they don’t have to renew via some sort of already-established schedule. It could come back at any time and in almost any form, which is what could make it a somewhat-valuable commodity.

We know that these true-life docuseries do tend to have a very long shelf life — ABC and NBC themselves have made countless dollars off of them over the years. With the popularity of shows like 9-1-1 and Chicago Fire, there is probably more of a market for Emergency Call now more than ever. Let’s wait and see what the future holds!

For now, though, the show is not present on the ABC fall schedule. Instead, what you can see there is Shark Tank followed by a couple of hours of 20/20.

Do you want to see an Emergency Call season 2 renewal happen at ABC?

