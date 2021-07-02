Blue Bloods season 12: The case for more Peter Hermann as Jack Boyle







We are inching ever closer to Blue Bloods season 12 filming getting underway! There is no official start date as of yet, but fingers crossed it happens over the next month!

While we wait until for that to kick off, let’s focus in today on a subject close to one of the show’s key characters in Erin Reagan. Namely, let’s talk about her relationship with her ex Jack. After a lot of drama between the two in the past, we saw them grow closer near the end of last season. As a matter of fact, Peter Hermann’s character even made an appearance at family dinner! He’s been a favorite of fans for quite some time and the door was certainly left open for more of him in Erin’s life.

We’ve thought for a long time that producers would want more of Jack if possible; there’s just been a significant hurdle standing in the way. For the past several years Hermann has been a major part of another show called Younger, and with that, he’s always been more limited in terms of what he could do. With Younger now over (do we need to get into that controversial finale?), we do think that opens the door for a few more appearances.

Do we think that Jack suddenly shows up to family dinner every week? Absolutely not. Blue Bloods has so many characters as it is that we’ve seen people like Nicky get left out of a lot of stories; we don’t think they are suddenly going to throw Jack anywhere and everywhere. Yet, we wouldn’t be surprised if he turns up a couple more times than usual in season 12. If Peter is more available, it’s clear that Jack and Erin are at a place now where they would be seeing each other more often — they have a new-found sense of gratitude and understand further what they mean to each other.

Plus, it’s undeniable that there’s always going to be fun story to tell with these two so long as Erin stays a prosecutor and Jack works for the defense. You can include him in both professional and personal storylines, which is something that Blue Bloods always tends to favor.

