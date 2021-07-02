Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? Is there any hope left for season 2?







Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll of course give you an answer to that question — and then also look to the future.

The first thing we have to do here, though, is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode of the series on tonight. As a matter of fact, there may not be any more new episodes period. While there was some brief discussion about the show going over to Paramount+, eventually those talks fell apart. Now, it just doesn’t seem like there is a realistic path forward for a show that didn’t generate big ratings and comes courtesy of an outside studio.

As we reflect on the time that Clarice was on the air, we cannot help but think that its biggest sin was just not landing on the right network in the first place. We do imagine that there was a way for it to go darker and more intense had it been on a Starz or a Netflix –or if it found a way to have the rights to Hannibal Lecter the character. While we’ve tried to avoid comparisons between Clarice and NBC’s Hannibal, both of them had similar struggles trying to adapt their story to a network-TV format. Hannibal was able to drift away from it for a good while; unfortunately, Clarice was not anywhere near as lucky.

We suppose that if there is going to be some last-second renewal of Clarice, we’ll hear about it over the next few weeks — otherwise, the cast and crew are going to move forward to some other projects. There was a lot of talent within this group, and that’s the real shame looking back at its run — it may have just been on at the wrong time, and very much in the wrong venue.

