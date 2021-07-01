Lucifer season 6: DB Woodside talks directing episode







There are a number of different wonderful things to be excited for on Lucifer season 6. After all, it’s the final season! There are going to be emotional moments aplenty as we watch each one of the characters reach their planned-out endgame.

While we know there are big things happening on-camera for some of these characters, the same goes for the actors behind the scenes. Kevin Alejandro will be directing once again and he’s not alone — this season will also offer an opportunity for DB Woodside to do the same! In addition to playing Amenadiel, we will have a chance to see him flex a few different muscles, as well. Who doesn’t want to see that?

Speaking in a new interview with Backstage, Woodside explains the process of getting to this point, one that included collaboration and also fighting for himself in order to make this dream into a reality:

“Directing is something I’ve always loved, but it’s been challenging to break into that in this industry. I think it’s challenging sometimes when you’ve been in the business for a long period of time and you’re a known entity. It’s challenging for people to see you do something different, to imagine you doing something different. People needed to be convinced repeatedly, and I’m glad I had those people’s help. I had so much support, though, that there was no way I could fail.”

What we love about actors getting this opportunity is that it carries with them for the rest of their career — if they want to get another directing job elsewhere, they can point to it as valuable experience. Doing it on a show you’ve been a part of for so many years is also smart; there’s a real familiarity between you and the rest of the cast and crew.

Hopefully, we’ll at least get more news on Lucifer season 6 before we get to the end of the year.

