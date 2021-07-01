Outlander season 6 video: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe review fan art!







While we all collectively wait for Outlander season 6 to premiere in 2022, Starz was kind enough to give us something else fun. Think in terms of a new Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe video!

If you look below, you can see the two actors taking the time while on the show’s set to review a little bit of fan art. We say “a little bit” here because if they were to look at all the art that’s out there, they would still be doing it now! This show has one of the most passionate and robust fan communities out there, and we know that there are some beautiful creations out in the world. This is hardly the first time that Sam and Caitriona have seen any show-related art, but what we love about it this time around is the enthusiasm and humor that they have reviewing all of it. (What would a Sam-and-Caitriona video be without the two of them poking fun at each other?)

While there may not be any major spoilers in here on season 6, it really doesn’t matter — the goal of this video is just to get a smile on your face. Just on the basis of this and this alone, we have a feeling that the show delivered. We’re sure that they also recorded a number of other little videos with Sam, Caitriona, and the rest of the cast while they were on set. (Filming has been done for a little while now.)

Fingers crossed that we get some more news regarding Outlander season 6 before too long — wouldn’t it be nice to get a teaser by the fall, at the latest? We know that this season will be shorter due to the virus, but it could nonetheless be stuffed full of great content.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussions on Outlander and some of what the future could hold

What are you the most excited to see on Outlander season 6 when the show does premiere?

To go along with that, what do you think about this fan art? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

I know @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan have my back on this one: #Outlander fans make the most incredible art ever. pic.twitter.com/cZ3IHO0rTu — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) July 1, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







