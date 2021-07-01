





Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Last week’s episode left off with quite the big cliffhanger when it comes to Landon/Malivore — don’t you want to see the other side of it?

We wish that we had a chance to see another installment tonight but unfortunately, that is not ultimately the case. The unfortunate truth here is that we’re stuck waiting until the fall for the show to come back, as last week’s episode 16 is serving as the finale.

Here’s a pretty interesting wrinkle about that episode, in the event you did not know — there are actually more episodes in the can already! Legacies filmed four more episodes that will air as a part of season 4, so most of the cast and crew already has a sense of what happens next. Given Cleo’s whereabouts and Landon not in control of his own body, this is poised to be a pretty dark storyline coming up. We wonder already if in order to vanquish Malivore, we’re also going to see Landon destroyed at the same time. Is that what some of the stakes are?

We have to imagine the premiere being fairly violent/intense based on where we are right now — after that, though, the picture becomes a little bit more mysterious. We would imagine that season 4 will play out like many others we’ve seen within the Vampire Diaries / Originals universe, where it will start out in a sea of chaos before simmering down a few episodes in. At that point, you could see the show deploy some of its more lighthearted storylines — that sense of humor is what makes Legacies stand out from the other shows in this world.

Fingers crossed that we get the first Legacies season 4 promo at some point in the early fall.

