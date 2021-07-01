The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Will we see more of Esther Keyes?







There were a handful of new faces who made their presence known in The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, and Mckenna Grace as Esther Keyes easily rises to the top of the pack. Like so many other women in Gilead she is subject to a terrible, destructive system, and for her it’s one that led to her becoming a handmaid after first being a wife at the start of season 4. She idolized June Osborne from the start and by the end, she found herself listening to Janine as a means of surviving as a handmaid. She showed politeness in front of Aunt Lydia, but it’s pretty easy to make the argument that she was anything but authentic in those moments.

So are we going to see more of Esther as a fighter moving forward? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter Grace makes it clear that she would love to be back, and we have to imagine she would be!

Grace also notes in the interview that she perceives her character as just buying her time, waiting to make her next move:

She’s definitely a fighter. Some people will just [follow orders] and take it but, not her. She’s going to put up a fight. I hope that she isn’t just done and gives up because I don’t think that’s who she is!

Our hope is that if she makes a move that she and Janine will be able to do so in tandem — we don’t foresee her as the sort of person to give up either. Janine’s knows this part of the system very well and add to that she smart, and the most adaptable of any of the handmaids. The fact that she’s been able to survive this long in that society is remarkable and now that’s she’s been out of it and has had a moment to get in touch with who she is again we suspect that Janine will be ready to make some moves along side Esther.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Esther’s role on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

