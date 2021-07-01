iCarly revival episode 6 air date: What to expect now?







As you prepare for episode 6 of the iCarly revival on Paramount+, what is there to be excited for? As you would imagine, we have a handful of things to talk through here!

Let’s kick things off for the time being with this: You will be waiting another week to see what’s next. The show will be returning on July 8 with a currently-entitled installment, one that has a challenge of trying to top the robot wedding that we saw this time around.

One of the biggest challenges for iCarly at the moment is simply this: Figuring out how to balance story-of-the-week plots with things that feel a little more long-term. Back during the show’s heyday, it had an easier time settling into the role of traditional sitcom. Yet, the majority of comedies these days seem to be transitioning over into things that are more continuous, and stories that have a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end. Is that something that we could see with iCarly? We wouldn’t be opposed to it.

If there’s one thing that Paramount+ is missing out on in their promotion of the show, we’d argue it is their decision to not release a whole lot of information about upcoming episodes in advance. Given the devoted following that this show has, wouldn’t you want to lean into that as much as you possibly could? Aren’t you missing out to some extent otherwise? We tend to think so.

Ultimately, we do expect more laughs and an opportunity to get updates on what more of these characters have been up to since the original show. This is one of the things that the writers have done a good job of so far — these characters are not static, and they have gone through some stuff since we last saw them.

