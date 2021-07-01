Meghan McCain leaving The View at end of season, per reports







It looks as though there is a major change coming within the world of The View, as Meghan McCain is officially saying goodbye.

On Thursday’s new episode the panelist confirmed reporting earlier in the day that she would be departing at the end of the season — you can see her discussing her decision in the video below, noting that it was a hard choice but one brought about by the changes of the past year.

It feels like an understatement to call McCain controversial, as her political views often clashed with everyone else on the panel. We cannot even begin to say how many times there was a long argument between her and another panelist before Whoopi Goldberg cut to commercial.

In a statement regarding Meghan’s exit, here is what ABC had to say:

“For the past four years, Meghan McCain has brought her fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience to The View. She recently came to us with her decision to depart the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice that she made for her and her family that we respect and understand. We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day.”

McCain will remain with the show until the end of July and for the new season, another panelist will likely be brought on board. It’s too early to tell who that will be, but we imagine producers will look for someone with a similar viewpoint — it’s long been a part of The View and they know that conflict often leads to larger ratings on their end. (Despite all of the conflict, McCain did praise her other panelists and wish them well during her on-air statement.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The View

What do you think about Meghan McCain leaving The View?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







